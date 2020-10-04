Larchmont’s Constitution Park Reopens

Crisp fall temperatures and sunshine provided the perfect setting for the opening of Larchmont’s redesigned Constitution Park.

Situated next to Village Hall, the once underutilized, minimally developed park with uneven terrain and small gazebo now features a handsome fully accessible promenade, a commons area for concerts and special events, a “natural concept” children’s playground and sculpture garden all arranged around an upgraded terraced gazebo on a masonry pedestal.

In a village where large open green public spaces are scarce, this “new” park is intended as a community hub for gatherings, events, and play, as well as a quiet spot to read, rest and reflect.

After four years of fundraising, design and construction, Constitution Park officially reopened on Saturday. The project was led by a number of community families who created the non-profit volunteer Friends of Larchmont Parks which raised $700,000 for the transformation of the green space.

“Constitution Park has been many years in the making and it’s definitely a labor of love by the Village of Larchmont and Friends of Larchmont Parks. It is a shining example of what a public/private partnership can do when we work together,” says Deborah Maher, Co-president of Friends of Larchmont Parks.

Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh tells The Loop that the development plan benefited from having strong private-sector voices involved.

Walsh says, “An even more important part of the private/public partnership is that the project becomes very community driven, so you get representation of other ideas and needs that otherwise would have been overlooked, like the play area and input from artists and seniors and just how the space might get used. It helps us think about what are the things in the community that we’d like to do together that we have no space to do so such as movies, performances, festivals and we designed it with all of that in mind.”

The park was created by Landscape Designer Rivi Oren. The entire space is accessible and graded with paths and a ramp to the gazebo.

Within minutes of the ribbon cutting, children were climbing and playing in the shaded “children’s grove” while in the opposite end of the park others admired the large scaled outdoor sculptures.

“During Covid it especially shows how outdoor green space is vital, so now is perfect timing to open,” said Maher.