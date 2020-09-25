Larchmont Welcomes Enterprise Car Sales

If you are looking for an affordable pre-owned vehicle, Larchmont officially welcomed Enterprise Car Sales with a Ribbon Cutting this week, though the dealership actually opened in March.

One of eight in the Tri-State area, Larchmont is its only dealership in Westchester. Enterprise sells certified used vehicles that were previously part of the Enterprise rental fleet and/or an affiliated company’s lease fleet, giving customers the opportunity to save.

Other perks include delivery to your home, and a 7-day buyback program, no questions asked, if it’s not exactly what you want.

Enterprise Car Sales 2020 Boston Post Road, Larchmont. 914 • 833 • 5819 Monday – Saturday 10am – 6 pm.