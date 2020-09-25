Saturday, September 26, 2020
Larchmont Welcomes Enterprise Car Sales

By theLoop
(L to R) From Enterprise: Michael Todaro, Matthew Lohrey, Matthew Intravia, Larchmont Village Trustee Carol Casazza Herman, Justin DeRocco, Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh, Larchmont Village Trustee Peter Fanelli, and Jonathan Mullen, Dave Henry and Michael Carpentiere of Enterprise.

If you are looking for an affordable pre-owned vehicle, Larchmont officially welcomed Enterprise Car Sales with a Ribbon Cutting this week, though the dealership actually opened in March.

One of eight in the Tri-State area, Larchmont is its only dealership in Westchester. Enterprise sells certified used vehicles that were previously part of the Enterprise rental fleet and/or an affiliated company’s lease fleet, giving customers the opportunity to save.

Other perks include delivery to your home, and a 7-day buyback program, no questions asked,  if it’s not exactly what you want.

Enterprise Car Sales 2020 Boston Post Road, Larchmont.  914 • 833 • 5819 Monday – Saturday 10am – 6 pm.

