Larchmont Thai Restaurant Adds Second Location

Durian restaurant, Larchmont’s small but mighty Thai eatery and takeout has opened a second location in New Rochelle.

The family-owned restaurants (the owner and chef are married) hope to duplicate their success at the new location.

“I got tired of telling people we had no more room,” says John Pallock, owner of both locations. “We are thrilled to open our second Durian location in New Rochelle and continue to share our passion for Thai cuisine with the community,”

You will find favorites from the menu at the original location, with some new additions, as well as a bar serving a variety of colorful mixed cocktails.

Durian of New Rochelle 227 Main St, New Rochelle