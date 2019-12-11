Larchmont Scenes Get Starring Roles on TV

Who spotted DeCicco & Sons in Larchmont or Modern on the Rails at the Mamaroneck train station on TV recently?

“Mrs. Fletcher,” a limited series on HBO, is, according to HBO, ” a dual coming-of-age story, exploring the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of Eve Fletcher, an empty-nest mother, and her college freshman son.”

We love it.

In fact, within the shopping center on Palmer Avenue where DeCicco’s is located are Larchmont Pharmacy and New York Liquor Co., both of which are featured as well.

Eve Fletcher pushes a cart down a grocery aisle and goes upstairs to the cafe at DeCicco’s in different episodes, and meets a blind date at Modern on the Rails in episode 2, while a character named Julian works at Larchmont Pharmacy and is seen talking to a friend outside (above)

According to DeCicco’s Co-Owner Chris DeCicco, the indoor scenes were shot in the middle of the night.

“It’s always fun to see it on TV for sure,” he says. “We’ve done a few things with HBO over the years, including “The Leftovers.”

Other local spots featured include A&S Pork Store in Yonkers, Celtic Corner, Shear Brilliance and Sushi Nijinsky in Dobbs Ferry, the Greenburgh Parks & Recreation Center in Ardsley (episode one), Tara Bar & Grill in Yonkers (episode three), Virgin Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church in Yonkers (episode four), and Cocoa Nail & Spa in Harrison.