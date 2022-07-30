Larchmont & Scarsdale Late July Police Reports

In Larchmont: No, it is still not cool for strangers to ask girls if they want some candy. You cannot sleep in the Kane Park gazebo overnight. A terrified woman scares away a burglar from her balcony.

Scarsdale: Don’t use someone else’s frequent flyer miles, the second recent incident of resident burning yard debris in the tony suburb, a parrot in the house and what is that unknown suspicious vehicle in the driveway?

Larchmont

July 23, 2022 Larceny, Larchmont Train Station Lot 1 Report of a catalytic converter stolen from a 2006 Honda Accord.

July 21, 2022 Burglary, Palmer Avenue Apartments Woman reports that shortly after 10pm she saw a Black male approximately 6 feet tall wearing a white hat, white shirt and black pants on her balcony. The suspect opened the screen door and attempted to open the rear main door. The victim screamed and and scared him away.

July 21, 2022 Suspicious Person, Red Bridge Police answer a call of a man asking teen girls if they want some candy. Officers interviewed the man who said that he simply had an old bag of candy he did not want to throw away and took it with him on his daily walk to Red Bridge. He saw the girls and asked them if they wanted. They replied no. The man left the area without indecent. No further police action was taken.

July 20, 2022 Property Damage, Boston Post Road Phone and cable wires fall from a pole striking a vehicle passing through the area.

July 20, 2022 Village Law Violation, Boston Post Road Person reported sleeping in the gazebo at Kane Park just after 3am.Person was sent on his way.

July 18, 2022 Suspicious Person, Winans Rd. Woman says she saw a person outside attempting to get into her BMW parked in the driveway. When she banged on window, the man ran away. Police canvassed the area but were unable to find the man.

Scarsdale

July 25, 2022 Burning debris in the driveway, Lee Road Caller reports neighbor is burning yard debris in the driveway and the smoke is unbearable. Police tell the woman that burning rubbish is illegal and extinguish the fire.

July 24, 2022 Noise, Boulevard Kids making noise in the park. Police tell them to quiet down.

July 24, 2022 Suspicious Vehicle, Griffen Avenue Person reports an unknown vehicle parked in his driveway. Turns out to be the arborist that the homeowner hired.

July 22, 2022 Fraud Walk in reports his American Airlines loyalty points were used without his consent.

July 19, 2022 Fox Meadow Road Packages stolen from front door.

July 19, 2022 Animal Complaint, Dolma Road Caller reports a parrot flew into his house. Patrol officers captured the bird and gave it a ride to headquarters and later turned over to Bird Jungle in Greenburgh.

July 19, 2022 Larceny Vehicles on both Kensington Road and Autenreith Road were found to have been illegally entered and rummaged through.