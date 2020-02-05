Larchmont Restaurant to Open Under New Ownership

Plates, the recently closed restaurant at 121 Myrtle Blvd. in Larchmont, will soon reopen as “Billy and Pete’s” under new owners.
Billy Bishop, a Larchmont resident, and Peter Smith of New York City “share a vision to create a modern-day Cheers,” according to a press release from William Raveis Real Estate, who brokered the lease.
Chef Matthew Karp, who will retain ownership of the building, and who has run the restaurant for 15 years, will continue to focus on his catering business.
The building has served as a station master’s office, a butchery, and a longtime restaurant known as Carl’s before becoming Plates.
Best of luck to Billy & Pete!
I remember Carl’s use to serve brunch on Sunday (?) and it was delicious!
Billy Bishop is the ultimate host. Larchmont is fortunate to have him back! Chuck C.
Look for Sway to return once the weather warms up!! Welcome to the neighborhood Billy and Pete!
Congratulations Billy and Pete! Billy, I remember when you were born and now look at you! Wishing you great success!