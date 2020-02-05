Larchmont Restaurant to Open Under New Ownership

Plates, the recently closed restaurant at 121 Myrtle Blvd. in Larchmont, will soon reopen as “Billy and Pete’s” under new owners.

Billy Bishop, a Larchmont resident, and Peter Smith of New York City “share a vision to create a modern-day Cheers,” according to a press release from William Raveis Real Estate, who brokered the lease.

Chef Matthew Karp, who will retain ownership of the building, and who has run the restaurant for 15 years, will continue to focus on his catering business.

The building has served as a station master’s office, a butchery, and a longtime restaurant known as Carl’s before becoming Plates.