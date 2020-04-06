Larchmont Resident Dies from Covid-19

Covid-19 has claimed the life of one Larchmont resident and a man who is hospitalized with the virus is in critical condition, according to Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

The death occurred on Friday. No other details about the two virus victims are available at this time.

This comes on the same day that Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that flags be lowered to half staff at all county buildings and facilities to honor those who have died from the contagion.

Latimer also shared the somber news that the county has received a trailer which will serve as a temporary morgue. “We now have, day after day, more people dying at any singular moment in time than we would expect to have… To have as many die in such a short time there is a practical reality of how we handle the funeral and burial of that individual. We are having to deal with now is a backlog of those who have died and how to handle that process…”

