Larchmont Resident (Almost) Victim of Phone Scam

A reminder to be on the lookout for phone scams: On March 19, a Larchmont resident walked into police headquarters to report that she was contacted by a female caller (915-248-0882) and a male caller (915-832-5000). She was led to believe she was involved in an FBI drug trafficking investigation and in order to clear her name she needed to withdraw $10,000.00 in cash from her Chase bank account.

The resident did withdraw $10,000.00 from her bank account, but quickly realized she was being scammed and decided to report it to the police department. She did not send the $10,000.00 to the unknown male but she did text a picture of her NYS driver license, and  provided the names of the banks she uses (Citizens Bank and Chase Bank) but did not provide any account numbers. As a precaution, she closed all of her back accounts.

