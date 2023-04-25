Larchmont Police Report Fake Check Scam

Submitted by the Larchmont Police Department:

Larchmont Police advise all residents of a crime trend that appears to target teens/young adults. There have been two recent incidents in Larchmont where female teenagers were approached by an African American male in his 30’s-40’s, ranging in height between 5’7” – 6’0”, asking to cash a check for him.

The suspect has claimed that he cannot cash the check against his account, and offers to pay $40 to the victim to deposit the check in their account via ATM, and then withdraw the balance of the check for the suspect. Both incidents occurred after bank hours at the Chase Bank on Chatsworth Avenue. Both checks were written on an apparent Chase Bank account. The amounts of the checks were $800 and $900.

Investigators believe this crime pattern has occurred in multiple jurisdictions by several suspects. Police are asking anyone that witnesses similar or any suspicious activity to call police immediately at 914-834-1000 or via 911.

Remember to be on the lookout for fake check scams: If someone asks for you to deposit their check in your account and withdraw/send the funds back to them, this is a fake check scam. Fake check deposits can take several hours or days before a bank flags it, but your funds can be withdrawn immediately. These scams can happen in-person, on the phone, via email, or through the mail.