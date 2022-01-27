Larchmont Police Blotter – Impersonating a Plumber, Flying Igloos

1/17/22 – Hazard, Chatsworth Avenue – Outside eating area at Augie’s Restaurant came loose and blocked the Avenue. Cones were put out.

1/17/22 – Hazard, 145 Larchmont Avenue -One of the igloos in front of Tequila Sunrise had blown into the street, officer was able to retrieve it and place it back on sidewalk, owner of Tequila Sunrise notified.

1/17/22 – Possible Scam – A Larchmont resident who required the service of a plumber to fix a clogged kitchen sink, found a phone number for “Larchmont Plumbing & Heating on the website Nextdoor, listed as (914) 825-82xx. She contacted the listed phone number and two individuals responded in approximately 20 minutes to the residence.

She described the two individuals as (1) a black male, large build, approximately 40 yło and (2) a white male, large build, approximately 35-40 y/o–operating a gray Honda Civic. The individuals assessed the kitchen sink and provided the requested service, billing the resident $950.00 – payable by cash or check. She issued a check for services rendered, made out to MARTIN MUIR. She was not provided an invoice or receipt upon payment.

The resident made a complaint on Nextdoor regarding the cost of service. She was contacted by a long time plumber in town, Jim DiBuono, who stated that the company that she dealt with is not affilated with his company, Larchmont Plumbing & Heating.

He advised her that he has reported the company to the Westchester Customer Protection Bureau for impersonation with negative results. She then requested an invoice from the company via phone call, which was emailed on todays date from “Client.Communication.Service@gmail.com”.

The invoice is headed by the name Larchmont Plumbing and Heating. The resident put a stop to the check and no funds have been withdrawn.