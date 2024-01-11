Larchmont Police Blotter (Happy New Year)

A bizarre New Year’s Day discovery on one homeowner’s lawn, suspicious person drinking Gatorade, down and dirty in the bank lobby, and an attempted home break-in kicked off 2024. Here’s the latest blotter news from the Larchmont Police Department.

January 6, 2024 Alarm, Attempted Break-in- Vanderburgh Avenue. Report of attempted home break-in shortly after 4AM. Homeowner says the alarm was activated when someone cut a window screen in an attempt to enter the home.

January 5, 2024 Fraud Victim states that $23,000 was stolen from her debit card over the span of a week. Victim does not know how her debit card information was stolen. Citibank closed the account and is conducting an investigation on how the fraud occurred.

January 1, 2024. Suspicious Activity, Beach Avenue The new year opened with a homeowner discovering a piece of chimney material on his lawn with a drawing of a penis and the words “dick head”.

December 30, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Forest Park and Bonnett Ave Report of a suspicious person standing on the corner talking to himself, smoking and drinking alcohol. Turns out the person was talking on cell phone, smoking a cigarette, drinking Gatorade and lives in the neighborhood.

December 28, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Chatsworth Avenue- 7AM Police answer call of suspicious activity in Chase Bank Lobby. One man admitted to police that he had defecated on the floor but did not need medical assistance. The man cleaned up the area and left. The space was barricaded and a bank manager was notified to sanitize the area.

December 26, 2023 Fraud, Boston Post Road Victim reports receiving a call from someone affiliated with an airport claiming to have the victim’s cousin’s luggage and demanding that a fee of $2,262 must be paid to customs and border patrol. The victim was instructed to make payments through a Rio Continental Exchange Solutions in Mamaroneck.