Larchmont Police Blotter -Disturbing Calls

A disturbing pair of unrelated threatening phone calls were investigated by Village Police.

LARCENY-BICYCLE, 1929 PALMER AVE 1/29/23

A woman reports her daughter’s Liv navy blue bicycle with pink accents and a basket in the rear was stolen. Her daughter parked her bike in front of Starbucks Coffee on Palmer Ave on 01/29/23 around 2:00pm and when she returned on 01/30/23 around 3:00pm the bicycle was gone. Her daughter did not lock the bicycle.

SUSPICIOUS CALL, 41 HIGHWOOD AVE. 2/7/23

Larchmont Police received an anonymous call from a male stating that he had just shot and killed the person living inside of the above address. The male stated that he was in the living room with a weapon in hand, which was a Glock handgun and an AR-15 with full auto switches. He further stated that he was going to kill as many police as he can and that he was a psychopath. The male caller then hung up the phone. The Town of Mamaroneck was notified of the above call, but informed LPD that the above address is in the confines of New Rochelle. TMPD also informed LPD that a Pfizer executive resides there and swatting calls have been reported at that location as well. New Rochelle PD was notified.

THREATENING PHONE CALLS 1 WENDT AVE. 2/7/23

A representative of Webster Bank reported threatening calls made to the wife of Webster Bank CEO. He stated that the messages said “I know where you live and you will never be safe.” Police investigated several leads by tracing phone numbers, but at this time there are no further leads.

TINTED WINDOWS 2/9/23 PALMER AVE AND HALL AVE.

Patrol officer observed a black 2020 Honda bearing New York registration (redacted) traveling eastbound on Palmer Avenue, and observed the vehicle to have a very dark tinted front windshield, dark tinted driver side windows, and a grey expired 2022 NYS inspection sticker. The officer utilized a Tint Meter Enforcer II to measure both the front side windows and both the rear side windows light transmittance. All four windows measured a light transmittance of only 15%. The NYS inspection sticker had expired on September 30th, 2022. The offiver also observed a fraudulent NYS DMV Exempt Tinted Window Sticker displayed on the front windshield. Officer knew the sticker was fraudulent as it displayed a future modification date of 11/31 on the front. While on scene he compared the fraudulent tint sticker to an actual sticker and observed the font to be a different style, the NYS symbol to be unclear, an improper capitalized word and inconsistent bold font and lines. The driver could not provide any supporting DMV documentation for the sticker. The driver was issued several summonses and the sticker was seized.

REFUSING SOBRIETY TEST VANDENBURGH AVE, 2/10/23

PO reports a vehicle on Vanderburgh Avenue with the operator sleeping behind the wheel of a black Lincoln MKX. The vehicle was running and in the drive position. Two officers attempted to wake the driver by banging on both the driver and passenger door windows, tapped the window with a flashlight, shouted to alert the driver as well as activated the siren. None of the attempts to wake the operator were successful. While shaking a flashlight stream onto the operators face and shouting, officers were finally able to awaken the operator. The operator was instructed to lower the driver door window. At this time, while speaking with the operator, the officer was able to smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath as he spoke. Additionally, officer observed the operator to have watery, blood shot eyes and slurred speech. When asked how much he had to drink, he responded, “not a lot”. The officer then ordered the operator to put the vehicle in park and shut it off.

He was observed to be unsteady on his feet and unable to maintain balance. At 0102 hours, officer administered several Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. On the fourth attempt to obtain a PBT from him, he stated, “I do not want to cooperate anymore”. At this time, the officer advised him that a refusal of a breath test could result in the suspension or revocation of his license and again. He was handcuffed and placed into the patrol car and transported to police headquarters for processing.

SUSPENDED LICENSE PALMER AVE AND LARCHMONT AVE., 2/12/23

Defendant was traveling east on Palmer Avenue in a green 2008 Honda Accord, bearing NYS Registration xxx, at Larchmont Avenue. Reporting officer was traveling east on Palmer Avenue at Larchmont Avenue. The defendant did improperly pass the officer on the passenger side of his vehicle and continue to travel E/B on Palmer Avenue. Palmer Avenue has one lane that travels E/B West of Larchmont Avenue. The defendant’s vehicle did have a driver side stop lamp out.

Officer activated the lights and sirens and a car stop was made on Larchmont Avenue at Palmer Avenue. Mr. xxx had an expired Puerto Rico drivers license. Upon inquiry of the defendant’s name and date of birth, revealed that defendant’s driving privileges in NY was suspended as of 03/17/2022, for failure to answer two sumonses. The driver was issued three New York State traffic tickets for Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd; Inadequate or No Stop Lamps, and Unlicensed Operator. The defendant’s father arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle. Appearance ticket was issued for him to return to Larchmont Court on March 14, 2023 at 06:30PM.