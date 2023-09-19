Larchmont Police Blotter: Burglaries and a Bomb Threat

September 4, 2023 Burglaries, Larchmont Avenue

10538 Bicycles and La La Taqueria Restaurant were burglarized early September 4, Labor Day. The two businesses are just doors apart from one another on Larchmont Avenue. Police say the suspect stole money from the registers and in one case, from the office. Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney reports that “it appears the suspect gained entry into the bike shop through the rear of the building” where the he punched through a large hole in the facade and squeezed his way into the shop. Officers also noted that the screen was ripped from the window of a third business. No arrest has been made but the Chief says they have a suspect.

September 8, 2023 Larceny from mailboxes on Maple Avenue, Circle Avenue and Oak Bluff.

A string of apparent fraud cases involving applications of Bank of America Alaska Airlines credit cards. Police were called to a home on Maple Avenue, where a witness saw someone removing mail out of her mailbox, and provided a description of suspect’s vehicle and license plate. In canvassing the area police located the vehicle in the Manor neighborhood. Upon investigation, they discovered the stolen mail, all from Bank of America, from three addresses in the car. Police say that one suspect confessed that he had been given a list of (3) addresses by an unknown male with instructions to respond to these addresses, intercept these envelopes from the mailboxes and return the credit cards contained inside in return for payment of $100.00 per card.” One of the homeowners became suspicious a week earlier after receiving notification from Bank of America regarding a new account that she had not opened. Two more cases of fraudulent applications and charges have since been reported.

September 6, 2023 Transformer fire, Stuyvesant Avenue. Caller reports the transformer outside of her house exploded and is on fire.

September 11, 2023 Power Outage Multiple calls regarding power outage throughout the village. Units respond for traffic control and distribution of stop signs at all intersections with non-functioning traffic lights.

September 16, 2023 Suspicious person, Chatsworth Avenue Caller reports homeless male “hanging over garbage can.” Police on the scene report the man is waiting for a bus.

September 16, 2023 Suspicious person, Woodbine and Grove Avenues. Caller reports a suspicious person, “a dark colored male, in his twenties, with a beard” and wearing a bandana. Officer reports that the man was waiting for a ride.

September 17, 2023 Bomb Threat, Larchmont Avenue. The Westchester County Police Bomb Squad was called to Larchmont Temple after a member received a threatening email stating, “I placed bombs in the Jewish Center. The pipe bombs will blow up in a few hours. A lot of innocent people will die.” Officers, detectives, the Westchester County Police Bomb Squad and K-9s conducted a walk through and detected no explosives. The threat did not interrupt services celebrating the Jewish New year, Rosh Hashanah.