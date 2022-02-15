Larchmont Police Blotter

Feb. 5 – Larchmont DPW Foreman reported receiving an email from a concerned citizen saying that the Flint Park paddleball courts had been vandalized. Police found a a smashed heating lamp and a damaged window in the paddle board hut.
Feb. 5 – Police received a report of a man attempting to steal a US Postal vehicle from the Larchmont Post Office parking lot. Upon arrival responding units observed (person interviewed) in the driver’s seat of a postal truck. He was ordered to exit the vehicle, and stated that the post office employees had blocked in his personal vehicle that was parked in the post office employee parking lot. The post office supervisor stated that he regularly parks in the parking lot and has been asked not to do so numerous times. The Supervisor did not wish to pursue any charges as long as he agreed not to park in the parking lot anymore.
Feb. 8 – A woman came to police headquarters, stating that in 2016 she was briefly involved in a 6 week internet relationship with a man. The relationship ended with a 1 night stand where, she states, he had taken photos of her in her bra and underwear and while naked. She said that she was unaware of the photos being taken, and that he had sent the photos to her children. She now reports the individual sent the photos to a friend, who posted them on his Facebook page.
Feb. 10 – The Manager at the CVS store at 21 Chatsworth Ave. reported “black female wearing black jacket and blue knit cap between the ages of 25-30, filled a TJ Maxx bag with merchandise and left the point of sale without purchasing items.” Police are investigating store video.
Feb. 12 – Caller states people putting up anti-mask signs in Pinebrook Park area.