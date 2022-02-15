Larchmont Police Blotter

Feb. 5 – Larchmont DPW Foreman reported receiving an email from a concerned citizen saying that the Flint Park paddleball courts had been vandalized. Police found a a smashed heating lamp and a damaged window in the paddle board hut.

Feb. 5 – Police received a report of a man attempting to steal a US Postal vehicle from the Larchmont Post Office parking lot. Upon arrival responding units observed (person interviewed) in the driver’s seat of a postal truck. He was ordered to exit the vehicle, and stated that the post office employees had blocked in his personal vehicle that was parked in the post office employee parking lot. The post office supervisor stated that he regularly parks in the parking lot and has been asked not to do so numerous times. The Supervisor did not wish to pursue any charges as long as he agreed not to park in the parking lot anymore.