Larchmont Police Blotter

1/23/22 – Stolen Airpods, value $200.00 – Party reports white apple airpods stolen from her car that had been parked in front of 23 Walnut Ave. She said her husband left the car unopened overnight. Owner stated she was able to track the airpods to 55 Purchase St., Rye using the Apple software. She did not press charges.

1/25/22 – Party reports he discovered a pair of black Wilson leather gloves in his car, which he had left unlocked. Nothing was missing from the car.

1/26 – Man reports someone tried to remove the Catalytic Converter from his car the night before, value $2000.00. Car parked at the rear of 5 East Ave.

1/27 – Controller for the Larchmont Yacht Club came to the police station to report that 17 checks had been fraudulently cashed from the Larchmont Yacht Club’s TD Bank checking account.