Thursday, January 20, 2022
Larchmont Police Blotter

By Debra Quintana
LARCHMONT

Village of Larchmont Police answered various routine calls, and one that was quite unique

The tradition of baking a plastic baby or crown into a cake celebrates the end of the Christmas season. Tradition holds that the person who finds the baby or crown receives good luck throughout the year… but in this case, tradition bites.

January 16, 2022 – Open window, Mayhew Avenue.  Caller reports seeing a neighbor’s window open, attempted to notify owner but owner not home.

January 16 – Aid, Officers answered a call for an unresponsive female. Officers found an unconscious woman laying on her back in the bedroom. Larchmont Volunteer Ambulance crew administered Narcan to the victim who regained consciousness and was taken to Westchester Medical Center.

January 16 – Noise Complaint, Manor Park. Caller reports a group of men yelling from a white Honda sedan at park goers. Individuals were gone on arrival.

January 15 – Police called to Kane Avenue for complaint that overnight, caller’s vehicle was unlawfully entered and rummaged through.

January 15 – Petit Larceny, Willow Avenue.   Caller reports items stolen, including a remote garage opener from his Toyota SUV vehicle, which was left unlocked overnight in the driveway.

January 15 – Civil complaint, La Parisienne Bakery.  Complainant reports that he chipped a tooth on a piece of crown shaped ceramic baked into a slice of almond cake purchased at the bakery. When he called the bakery to complain he was told it was a “traditional Three Kings cake.” The complainant returned to the bakery where he says the owner was argumentative and offered him $100 to leave.  Police advised that this is a civil matter.

January 15 – Larceny.  Stolen Vehicle, Grove Avenue homeowner reports BMW stolen from the driveway after leaving it unlocked with keys in the vehicle. Complainant stated he tracked the vehicle to an address in Irvington, New Jersey. Local authorities were alerted but the BMW was not found.

January 15 – Larceny Grand Theft, Roosevelt Avenue.   Mercede-Benz SUV reported stolen from driveway.

January 13 Larceny, Fraud.  Woodbine Avenue. Person reports that a $33,900 fraudulent check was cashed.

January 12 Village Law Violation, Sheldrake Environmental Center.  Complaint of person who frequently walks his dog without a leash at Sheldrake Center. Complainant says to have had several interactions with the man that become “argumentative and hostile.” Police followed up and warned the dog owner to stay away from the Village owned property or face arrest

January 12 Fraud.  Victim reports a fraudulent bank account was opened in New Rochelle using her name.

January 12 Fraud. Victim reports fraudulent attempts to change email address and create credit card in his name.

 

 

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
