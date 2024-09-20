Larchmont Police Blotter

Selections from recent Larchmont Incident Reports:

9/2/24 – A woman came into Police HQ to report that she received an email demanding money in exchange for not releasing lewd videos and photos of her. The email stated that an unknown person installed spyware onto her computer and that if she did not send $1950 to a bitcoin address that they would release videos and photos of her. She has not sent any money at this time. She stated she would like to press charges and completed a statement form.

09/09/2024 – A man reported that he was in front of his residence at 1880 Palmer Ave, when he observed a white male with his family eating outside at Lusardi’s Restaurant looking directly at him. He said he observed the man get up from the table and go to his car, a white SUV with Connecticut license plates, get something from the center console of said vehicle and head back to his table with his family. PR reported that he noticed said male’s body language was portraying some kind of intimidation towards him. The person reporting (PR) went back into his residence for the night when he reportedly overheard said male with another unknown male talking outside his residence saying “let’s go bro, he’s asking for it, I’m going to kill him.” PR reports that said male was outside his window for about an hour. PR reports there had been no threats or contact made between him and said unknown male party, but PR fears this may escalate into something more. No further report is available.

9/12/24 – Caller reported a suspicious male possibly tampering with a red vehicle in front of the bank on Franklin Avenue, Police officers dispatched reported the owner of a red Honda was fixing his window.

9/13/24 – A hit and run accident was reported at Boston Post Road and Beach Avenue. The following day, police interviewed the victim, who told them he was discharged from Jacobi Hospital and took a bus to 1 Mayhew Ave in Larchmont (the victim is currently homeless). Upon interviewing him about the incident he stated he got off the bus and was attempting to cross Boston Post Road. While crossing the eastbound lanes he had to stop at the double yellow lines due to a flow of vehicles driving in the westbound lanes. He then stated he recalls being stuck by a vehicle and feels he may have lost consciousness at some point. He stated he has a herniated disc in his back, multiple cuts and bruises throughout his arms, hands and legs and a large skin abrasion injury on his left hip. Mr. Bail would like to pursue charges, police are investigating.