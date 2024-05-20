Larchmont Police Blotter

Would you like to write the Police Blotter for theLoop? Contact us! editor@larchmontloop.com

Depositing a dead bird? And other activity.

05/06/2024 – An abandoned vehicle – 2008 Nissan bearing NY-LCE9504 in poor condition parked slanted facing southbound in front of Lot 10. The Nissan was impounded by Safeway to their tow yard for safekeeping. Man reports at approximately midnight while he was a passenger in that vehicle and his friend (unknown) was driving, they were involved in a motor vehicle accident on the FDR Drive on the east side of Manhattan. He further reported that he was injured in the accident and had to be transported to a hospital (unknown) in Manhattan. He also reported that his vehicle was removed from the roadway by authorized tow (unknown company name) and did not know where they took his vehicle. The officer did advise that his vehicle was located at Safeway Towing.

5/07/2024 – Reporting officer was stationary at the traffic light on Palmer Avenue at Larchmont Avenue in the left lane facing W/B. Motorist was stationary in the parking lane on Palmer Avenue at Wendt Avenue facing E/B in a gray, 2007 Jeep Compass. The motorist did make a left U-turn and did proceed to travel W/B on Palmer Avenue. A fraudulent red 2024 NYS inspection sticker was affixed to the front windshield. The man stated that his mother purchased the vehicle with the fraudulent inspection sticker already affixed to the windshield. Summons was issued for uninspected motor vehicle and summons for Disobey a traffic control device. The fraudulent inspection sticker was seized from the vehicle.

05/13/2024- Caller reports leaf blower in use.

05/07/2024 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, bearing NY registration was parked in Lot #6. The vehicle had a balance of $1,737.20 in unpaid tickets. Safeway responded and booted vehicle, notification of booted vehicle was placed on the front driver side window of vehicle.

5/12/24 Man reported harassing employees at Wells Fargo Bank. Larchmont branch manager states that the suspect did enter the location for the third time today and presented him with what appeared to be a dead bird being carried on a piece of newspaper. Officer advised the suspect that he needed to leave and is calling the police. Bank manager was advised to contact police if they observe the suspect at or near the location.

05/08/2024 Reporting officer observed an electric leaf blower that was in use in the driveway of 69 Willow Avenue. Leaf blowers are prohibited in the month of May. Operator of leaf blower will appear in court.

05/09/2024 Complaint of graffiti on a public bench in front of AT & T Wireless. The graffiti appeared to state “Rogue cops from N.R. Larchmont etc. sadistically tortured, robbed and murdered residents of N.R. Larchmont etc. Case covered up by Gov’t.” Photos were taken. Will be investigated.

5/10/24 – Dog found on Iselin Terrace. Person Interviewed stated she found the dog running on Iselin Terrace and did not know who the owner was. Officer took possession of the dog and brought it to the Larchmont Animal Hospital to have the chip read. Owner was left a voicemail but no response as of yet. New Rochelle Humane Society was notified and responding to take possession of the dog. The dog is a tan puggle.

5/12/24 Robbery -Subject came into Larchmont HQ to report a burglary in the past at his business, La Parisienne French Bakery and Cafe at 2116 Boston Post Road. He stated that on 5/11/24 he closed and secured his store and went home for the evening. He stated that everything inside the store was left in good condition. Cash was reportedly taken. Cameras are on location but said cameras do not record. Owner stated if a suspect is caught that he would like to press charges.