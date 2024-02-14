Larchmont Police Blotter

Stranger danger, public intoxication, and an assault top early February.
February 11 Public Intoxication, Public Urination Elm & Kane, Kane Park Police report to calls of intoxicated male in the park and called again a few hours later for report of same intoxicated man urinating in the bushes. Man is known to police. He was given a courtesy ride home to his mother’s residence.
February 10 Assault in Progress, BLD Diner Boston Post Road, 11:46 pm Town of Mamaroneck PD requests assistance.
February 10 Road Rage, Boston Post Road Rye City PD requests assistance for two Jeeps, one red and one white involved in a road rage incident and chasing each other.
February 10 Larceny Stolen Bike, Locust Ave Flint Park Person reports his bicycle and backpack were stolen while playing soccer at Alma Field in flint Park. A witness describes a suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a grey hoodie
February 8, Suspicious Person, Turtle Park Caller reports an unknown suspicious male attempted to hold hands with her 6 year old daughter as she crossed the street on Palmer Avenue towards Hall Avenue. The youngster was walking slightly ahead of the mother when a stranger took the child by the hand. the mother says she screamed her daughter’s name and ran towards the both of them. The unknown suspect with light gray short hair and 50 years old with a muscular build, wearing a gray track suit with red stripe let gblo
o of the girl’s hand and began to quickly walk away without looking back. Police canvassed the area but did not find anyone fitting the description.
February 7, Bicyclist struck by vehicle, Chatsworth Avenue Bridge.
February 6, Suspicious Person, TD Bank. White male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, dark sunglasses, dark mask, gloves, sweat pants was spotted in TD bank lobby trying to use a debit card with a woman’s name on it. He reportedly pretended to finish the transaction and ran out out leaving the debit card in the ATM.
February 3, Found property. A Good Samaritan turned into police a wallet, money, gift cards, and AirPods found on the street.
January 31 Animal Complaint. Caller reports a dog tied to vehicle car door handle for lengthy amount of time in DeCiccio parking lot on Palmer Avenue. Caller made a second call to report that the vehicle with dog left the scene.
January 29 Graffiti, Railroad Municipal Parking Lot Graffiti appears on pay meter. DPW instructed to remove.