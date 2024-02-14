Larchmont Police Blotter

Stranger danger, public intoxication, and an assault top early February.

February 11 Public Intoxication, Public Urination Elm & Kane, Kane Park Police report to calls of intoxicated male in the park and called again a few hours later for report of same intoxicated man urinating in the bushes. Man is known to police. He was given a courtesy ride home to his mother’s residence.

February 10 Assault in Progress, BLD Diner Boston Post Road, 11:46 pm Town of Mamaroneck PD requests assistance.

February 10 Road Rage, Boston Post Road Rye City PD requests assistance for two Jeeps, one red and one white involved in a road rage incident and chasing each other.