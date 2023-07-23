Larchmont Police Blotter

Suburban Summer Mayhem
July 15, 2023 Noise-Loud Party, Clark Court Caller reports a very loud house party
July 15, 2023 Suspicious Person, Railroad Way Chatsworth Taxi driver reports an intoxicated man at the cab stand asking for help.
July 15, 2023 Suspicious Vehicle Caller reports a red Mini Cooper driving erratically on Larchmont Avenue. Caller says the passengers are yelling and possibly throwing things from the car.
July 13, 2023 Property Damage, East Avenue Two windows at a parking garage were damaged. Surveillance video shows a white male with a limp exit a white Jeep throwing “some sort of device at the windows that then exploded.”
July 15, 2023 Suspicious Person, Addison Street Person reports a man sleeping on park bench.
July 17, 2023 Harassment, Palmer Avenue apartment building Resident reports that as he was leaving his building he was verbally harassed by a woman who he described as about 5 feet tall, dark hair, and carrying multiple bags and smelled bad. He stated that the woman blocked the doorway and started yelling profanities after he asked her to move. The building resident reported that they both left the building and walked towards the train station. The woman, he says, got on he same northbound train but exited before he did.
July 14, 2023 Vandalism, Train Station Parking Lot Vehicle owner reports two scratches on passenger side of his Honda Accord.
July 13, 2023 Stolen bicycle, Lot 3 Larchmont Train Station. Victim reports that he had left his bike locked at the bicycle racks. Video shows a white male wearing a red hat, yellow shirt, tan shorts, white sneakers, with black backpack make his way to the bike racks. The suspect is seen removing an object from his backpack to free the bicycle. He then leaves it by the elevator while removing a second bicycle. He is last seen at the elevator entrance with the second bike.
July 13, 2023 Palmer Avenue Multiple calls of hearing a loud bang from unknown location, building shaking and car alarms set off.
July 12, 2023 Suspicious Person, Larchmont Avenue Person reports that as she was traveling southbound on Larchmont Avenue she observed a black male wearing a brown sweatshirt and brown sweatpants with two braids in his hair walk into the fenced front yard of one home and rummaging through mailbox. Homeowner later told police that the “suspicious” person was his driver who was returning his vehicle keys.
July 10, 2023 Disturbance at realty office on Chatsworth Avenue Police respond to call of an irate former client causing a disturbance. The man was described as being upset with the work of a contractor recommended by one of the real estate agents. The realty office advised the client that he should contact a lawyer.