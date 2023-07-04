Larchmont Police Blotter

A case of sidewalk rage, stealing condoms from CVS, and a reminder that police headquarters is not a rest stop or hotel.

June 25, 2023 Noise, Beach Avenue near Dog Beach Complaint of loud music in the neighborhood. Turns out to be coming from a boat off shore.

June 25, 2023 Police Headquarters, A man entered headquarters repeatedly trying to gain access claiming he needed to use the restroom. He also said he wanted to come inside and sleep in a cell. Officers convinced the man to leave.

June 25, 2023 DWI, Accident, Car crashes into a tree at the intersection of Larchmont Avenue and Centre Avenue. Driver arrested and charged with DWI.

June 22, 2023 Larceny, CVS Three men were seen fleeing on their bicycles from CVS on Chatsworth Avenue after stealing several packages of condoms.

June 20, 2023 Drug/Alcohol Police say a Larchmont man charged with DWI on June 18 after crashing his car into a brick wall in front of his home on Oak Avenue showed up to his court appearance two days later in “an intoxicated condition.” The 52 year old man’s mother was called to pick him up when the court officer realized the suspect’s intoxicated state.

June 20, 2023 Village Law Violation, DeCicco’s Shopper calls police complaining of panhandlers outside the food store.

June 19, 2023 Disturbance, Gerlach Place Caller complains about a group of four youths riding their bicycles on sidewalk saying “We have the right to ride on the sidewalk”

June 19, 2023 Larceny from Vehicle, North Avenue. Catalytic converter stolen from Honda CRV in parking lot.