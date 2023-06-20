Larchmont Police Blotter

Police report deer running up Palmer Avenue, sleeping in a backyard and stuck in the bushes, while dogs meander off leash in the middle of streets and on tennis courts.

June 18, 2023 Arrest, Driving While Intoxicated, Oak Avenue 5:30 PM: Answering a call of vehicle accident, police discover a grey Mustang pointed in the wrong direction pinned against a stone wall. The driver said he was attempting to park, was sweating profusely, confused and with odor of alcohol. Person reporting witnessed the vehicle drive in the wrong direction, hop the curb and slam into the stone wall. Police say the 52 year old male suspect was combative and aggressive towards officers, refused to exit the vehicle, refused to submit to sobriety test and at Police Headquarters threw himself on the sidewalk and had to be carried by several officers. He was later taken to Montefiore Hospital and charged with chemical refusal, reckless driving, and no seat belt. Suspect was given desk appearance ticket to appear in court 6/20/2023.

June 18, 2023 Animal complaint, Palmer Avenue. Baby deer running on Palmer Avenue towards Chatsworth Avenue from noon to approximately 1:30 pm ultimately blocking the intersection at Wendt Avenue. Deer fled the scene before police arrived.

June 18, 2023 Village Law Violation, Wendt Avenue 9:12 AM Caller complains of work being done before 10 AM. The landscaping company was advised to take a break for 45 minutes.

June 16, 2023 Loud music, Linden Avenue Complaint of party.

June 16, 2023 Accident Bee-Line bus driver reports the bus’ left mirror had been struck by a silver SUV heading W/B down Boston Post RD.

June 16, 2023 Dog off leash, Pine Ridge Road Report of dog loose on tennis court of Pine Ridge Condos. Police “collar” the culprit and return to owner.

June 16, 2023 Larceny Victim reports money unlawfully withdrawn from his Citi Bank accounts.

June 15, 2023 Neighborhood Disturbance Call. There were some kids crossing over from dog beach onto Manor Beach area.

June 15, 2023 Chatsworth Avenue. Caller states two Asian women bothering passerby and entering stores asking people for money. One female is described as wearing green tee shirt.

June 15, 2023 Horse Vehicle Blocking area, Beach Avenue Caller complains that there was a trailer with Florida plates blocking the roadway and loading off a horse.

June 14, 2023. Accident Boston Post Road and Thompson- Report by driver of a Land Rover who says a black Audi struck her vehicle and continued driving in an unknown direction.

June 14, 2023 Animal complaint, Walnut Avenue Caller reports deer laying down in the backyard

June 13 2023 Noise, Flint Park, 11 PM People playing tennis and making noise

June 13, 2023 Cherry Avenue Someone left a brown handbag on hood of a vehicle

June 13, 2023, Animal Complaint Walnut and Larchmont Avenues A fawn is stuck in the bushes

June 13, 2023 Disturbance, Chat 19, Chatsworth Avenue – A woman police say is known to eat at local restaurants and refuse to pay for her meal, strikes again. She refused to pay her bill at Rio Bravo and most recently at Chat 19. Ms. Kember Lewis was advised that if she does this again in the Village of Larchmont that she could be arrested for theft of service, larceny. Ms. Lewis left without incident and made her way to the Larchmont Train station to head back to New York City, where she resides.

June 12, 2023 Trespassing, Ocean Avenue – Police respond to several calls to a house to investigate trespassing. The house caught fire last year and has since been fenced off with the proper “enter at your own risk” signage. The structure’s owner reported it has recently been illegally rummaged through.