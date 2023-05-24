Larchmont Police Blotter

Larchmont neighbors are keeping close watch for resident scofflaws who let dogs off leash, especially at Willow Park and call the police on a bee hive.

May 20, 2023 Noise-Dog Barking, Spanish Cove Road Complaint of dog barking for 30 minutes.

May 19, 2023 Attempted Larceny Municipal Lot 3, Chatsworth Avenue Person reports witnessing an older white male with white goatee walking through the parking lot pulling on car door handles.He says he observed the man open a black Cadillac Escalade and remove items. After confronting him the suspect returned the items to the vehicle. Person reporting gave police a photo of the male.

May 19, 2023 Animal Complaint-Bee Hive, Stuyvesant Avenue Caller alerts police of a bee hive on a fence. Homeowner had already contact Westchester Animal Association to remove the bee hive.

May 18, 2023 Disturbance, Post Office, Chatsworth Avenue Officers respond to a report of unknown male banging on the rear door to the post office. Upon arrival a the man is seen exiting the parking lot of the post office without incident. A post office employee says the unknown man was banging on the rear door asking for his phone. After being told that they did not have his phone the man continued banging on the door.

May 17, 2023 Stolen Bicycle, Vanderburgh Avenue. Report of bicycle stolen from front yard

May 16, 17, 19, 2023 Animal complaint, Willow Park. Police answer call each of those dates at 7:30am regarding complaints of dogs off leash at Willow Park. Police find all dogs to be on leash.