Larchmont Police Blotter

Summer may not be here yet, but the dog days have arrived. A menagerie of calls to the Larchmont PD include help for canine friends, one coyote and strange interactions with birds.

May 14, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Tulip Lane Report of teenage boy throwing rocks at a vehicle. Caller says while driving on Tulip Lane, she observed the teenager come out of the passenger side of a red sedan and start throwing rocks at her vehicle. Unknown if there was a driver in that vehicle.

May 14, 2023 Harassment, CVS Chatsworth Avenue CVS Manager reports ongoing dispute with customer who brings her dog into the store and refuses to leave.

May 14, 2023 Animal Dog Complaint, Chatsworth Avenue Police respond to a report of a dog that appeared in distress locked in a vehicle. The vehicle did have all four windows. rolled up with dog inside. The dog was confined in the vehicle for more than 30 minutes in direct sunlight without proper ventilation. The vehicle owner arrived on the scene was issued a desk appearance ticket.

May 13, 2023 Noise Complaint, Locust Avenue Youths playing loud music, yelling and screaming at the basketball area in Flint Park. 10:20pm

May 12, 2023 Noise Complaint, Stafford Place Youths running around someone’s yard, yelling and screaming.

May 12, 2023 Hazardous Activity, Palmer Avenue Youths hanging out in Pocket Park and climbing on the roof of the former Chase Bank.

May 12, 2023 Animal Complaint, Manor Lane – Homeowner calls police regarding a bird inside the residence. Fortunately, the bird flew away safely and is assumed to have left the vicinity.

May 11, 2023 Fire, Howard Street Grill fire on the patio. Yup it’s that time of year.

May 10, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Larchmont Avenue Car owner discovers a dead bird attached to the trunk of her car with clear tape. The vehicle owner made the strange discovery after parking on Larchmont Avenue for a couple of hours. She told police she does not know why anyone would want to do this to her.

May 9, 2023 Animal Complaint, Mayhew & Kilmer Woman stops police on traffic patrol to alert that she saw a “rabid coyote.” Police were unable to locate predator which was inexplicably diagnosed by the passerby as “rabid.”

May 9, 2023 Suspicious Activity, Larchmont Train Station, Lot 1 Black Mercedes Benz with the doors wide open and no occupants inside or near the vehicle. Police secure the vehicle.

May 8, 2023 Aid Caller is locked out of her SUV with her dog. Pup is fine and promised treats.