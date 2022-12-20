Larchmont Police Blotter

“Suspicious youth” running from a park was just obeying his mom, caller is appalled to see an elderly woman begging, and a $1500 Moncler coat stolen from unlocked vehicle. Life in our affluent suburb.

December 18, 2022 Suspicious Person, Palmer Avenue Outside of DeCicco’s – Caller reports an elderly homeless woman holding a sign asking for money. Caller states “this behavior does not belong in Larchmont.” This follows a call on December 13 in which the caller states that “residents should not have to see this in the area.”

December 18, 2022 Disturbance/Dispute Palmer Avenue, Larchmont Barber Shop Report of a customer trying to leave without paying for a haircut. Dispute erupted between barber and the customer’s wife. The wife eventually agreed to pay for the service.