Larchmont Police Blotter

“Suspicious youth” running from a park was just obeying his mom, caller is appalled to see an elderly woman begging, and a $1500 Moncler coat stolen from unlocked vehicle. Life in our affluent suburb.
December 18, 2022 Suspicious Person, Palmer Avenue Outside of DeCicco’s – Caller reports an elderly homeless woman holding a sign asking for money. Caller states “this behavior does not belong in Larchmont.” This follows a call on December 13 in which the caller states that “residents should not have to see this in the area.”
December 18, 2022 Disturbance/Dispute Palmer Avenue, Larchmont Barber Shop Report of a customer trying to leave without paying for a haircut. Dispute erupted between barber and the customer’s wife. The wife eventually agreed to pay for the service.
December 16, 2022 Noise, Stuyvesant Ave Complaint of loud holiday music.
December 16, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicle, Municipal Lot 1 Report of a gray Porsche parked in the middle lane obstructing traffic. It appeared that the Porsche was left in neutral with the emergency brake disengaged causing the vehicle to roll back into the middle of the lane. Owner was located and properly parked the car.
December 15, 2022 Noise Complaint, Larchmont Avenue Augie’s Restaurant manager complains that the upstairs tenant is banging on the floor and disturbing his business. Tenant states that the music from the restaurant was bothering him. Police officer determines that volume of the music is reasonable.
December 14, 2022 Palmer Avenue Caller concerned that her cat sitter may have fraudulently used her husband’s credit cards and stolen cash from their apartment. Caller says she won’t be sure until they get back from Florida on Saturday.
December 14, 2022 Village Code Violation Reminder to everyone that posting business flyers on utility poles is not allowed. Signs advertising housekeeping and nanny services were removed and business owners contacted to discontinue posting.
December 13, 2022 Animal Complaint, Gerlach Place Dog wondering down the street. Officer escorted the dog to its home located one block away.
December 13, 2022 Village Law Violation, Cedar Avenue Complaint of a construction crew starting work too early.
December 13, 2022 Village Law Violation, Pine Brook Park Report of a youth wearing a sweatshirt running away “at a full sprint” from from the park playground. Police located the youth who said he was “running home because his mother had called him.”
December 12, 2022 Larceny, Chestnut Avenue A women’s Moncler coat valued at $1500 was reported stolen from her unlocked Land Rover parked in the driveway.
December 12, 2022 Larceny, Kilmer Road Delivery of medications stolen from front porch.