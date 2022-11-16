Larchmont Police Blotter

A group of youths ignore a police warning and end up getting hurt, a car is stolen from driveway, a Porta Potty spoils the view in the Manor.

A flurry of fall leaves means a flurry of calls to police complaining about gas powered leaf blowers. This is the first fall season in which Larchmont’s new ban of gas powered leaf blowers is in place. More than a dozen complaints in just two weeks are keeping police busy.

November 11, 2022 Criminal Mischief, CVS Chatsworth Avenue Report of “a group of rowdy youths” pulled the door off of a public recycling receptacle.

November 10, 2022 Village Law Violation, Oak & Circle Avenues Portable Potty visible from roadway.

November 10, 2022 Criminal Mischief and Accident, CVS Chatsworth Avenue – Report of a large group of juveniles congregating in the roadway and riding bicycles in and out of traffic. Officers then warn about not riding their bikes and scooters on the avenue and darting in front of vehicles. A short time later police were to scene of an accident on Palmer Avenue. Officers recognized the injured youth from the earlier encounter at CVS. They were once again warned about the reckless behavior.

November 9, 2022 Larceny, Elm Avenue – A BMW automobile stolen from driveway between 3pm-10pm.

November 5, 2022 Village Law Violation, Larchmont Library – Complaint of woman consuming alcohol in the library.

November 4, 2022 Trespass, Pryer Lane – 7:30 pm. Man described as slim build, average height, wearing all black clothing using a flashlight to look into vehicles parked in driveway.

November 4, 2022 Suspicious Person, Larchmont Train Station, 5:30pm. Report of a 40 year old male, blue shorts, white shirt, screaming and undressing on NY bound platform. MTA police notified.

November 3, 2022 Noise Complaint, Stafford Pl.- Caller states she hears very loud construction nose or maybe helicopters in the area. Police determine it is from planes on approach to airports.