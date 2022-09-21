Village of Larchmont Police Blotter

Over the last two weeks Larchmont Police have received calls ranging from an overturned flower pot, an Amazon driver just taking a break, wandering French bulldogs, to the more serious crimes of road rage and drunk driving.

September 18, 2022 Property Damage, Wendt Avenue overturned flower pot

September 17, 2022 Lost boy reunited with parents at Larchmont Day activities.

September 16, 2022 Oak Avenue Several reports over the span of days involving intoxicated person.

September 16, 2022 Vehicle Reckless Driving, Police pursued a vehicle throughout the village for speeding and driving recklessly after when the vehicle made its way onto I-95 at Madison Avenue and out of the village’s jurisdiction. The top speed reached during the incident was 75 miles per hour on Murray Avenue (30mph zone).

September 15, 2022 Harassment Road Rage, Chatsworth Avenue near Train Station. Complainant reports that after he changed lanes and was stuck in traffic, a white male came to his window and started to scream at him. The victim reports getting out of his vehicle and a fight ensued. The victim says the suspect spit on him.

September 12, 2022 Village Law Violation-Public Urination Police officer observes a man urinating on a telephone pole along Boston Post Road. The man was issued an appearance ticket.

September 12, 2022 Animal Complaint, Willow Avenue Caller reports two French Bulldogs loose without collars. The pups were taken to Police headquarters and soon after retrieved by owner.

September 10 2022 Disturbance, Corner Store on Chatsworth Avenue, Rick from the Corner Store reports “a bunch of youths on bikes harassing people.”

September 9, 2022 Larceny-Bicycle, Train Station A commuter reports his bike stolen. He had locked the bike at the bike rack near the entrance to the tunnel area.

September 9, 2022 Driving While Impaired, Palmer Avenue Woman is charged with driving while intoxicated. She says she was traveling from Sedona Taphouse in Mamaroneck to the Cellar Bar in Larchmont.

September 8, 2022 Noise Complaint, Billy & Pete’s Burger Bar, Boston Post Road Complaint of loud music, 10:22pm

September 8, 2022 Disturbance, Chatsworth Avenue Report of elderly man falling down near Larchmont Tavern and appeared “extremely drunk” caller states that the elderly male drove away onto Franklin Avenue.

September 8, 2022 Suspicious Person, Oak Ave Caller reports a white van parked by her neighbor’s house who is away in Vermont. It was an Amazon driver taking a break.

September 7, 2022 Noise Complaint, Billy & Pete’s Burger Bar, Boston Post Road. 11:02pm Report of loud music.

September 7, 2022 Homeowner called and stated that her husband was on the first floor of their home, heard a noise on the second floor and went to investigate. She stated that she called out for her husband and he did not answer and the dogs started to bark. Police found “no condition.”

September 7, 2022 A high speed chase of robbery suspects that started in Greenburgh ended in Larchmont and sparked several calls from residents living in the Manor. As police searched for two suspects who had escaped their vehicle, one homeowner reported a noise in the attic. Another reported she was afraid after leaving her home unlocked. You can read the full account here.