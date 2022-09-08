Friday, September 9, 2022
Larchmont Police Blotter
Larchmont

Larchmont Police Blotter

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana
A leaky toilet, a transfer of $400,000 and a stolen Sharpie.

August 24, 2022 Larceny, CVS Shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing Lysol, skin care products, hairspray, pens and a Sharpie. The 35 year-old suspect is charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen property.

August 24, 2022 Stolen Bicycle, Palmer Avenue in front of Starbucks. Child left his bike unlocked and unattended outside Starbucks. In the five minutes he was getting a drink the bike was stolen.

August 25, 2022 Disturbance, Cedar Avenue Youths in the area ringing doorbells.

August 28, 2022 Leaky Toilet, Larchmont Avenue Instead of calling the apartment building super, a plumber or turning off the water a resident calls the police to report a leaking toilet. Fire Department turned off the water and instructed the resident to call the building super.

August 28, 2022 Noise, Turtle Park  Approximately ten teens gathered near Turtle Park reported for being too loud.

September 1,. 2022 Fraud, Pryer Lane Person reports transferring $400,000 dollars to what thought was Citi Bank but ended up being suspects from China impersonating themselves as Citi Bank representatives. Citi Bank and Hong Kong Police are conducting investigations.

September 1, 2022 Suspicious Person, Summit Avenue. Caller reports seeing two women removing license plate off a vehicle. Turns out the owner had just sold the vehicle and was taking the plates off the car.

September 4, 2022 Suspicious Person, Larchmont Train Station 7:00 pm Black female reported sitting in the middle of the parking lot. Caller concerned the woman may get injured.

September 3, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Flint Park Multiple parents complain the fence to turf soccer field in Flint Park ripped open. DPW notified.

September 3, 2022 Suspicious Person, Larchmont Train Station. 6:20 am   Person reports an Hispanic man sleeping on the southbound platform. MTA police notified.

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
