Larchmont Police Blotter

Nothing describes “life in the ‘burbs” better than this installment of the local police blotter. Teens stealing White Claw Hard Seltzer from CVS, wild ballroom revelry as 5th and 6th graders celebrate this season’s final installment of ballroom classes and police are called to rescue baby ducks trapped in a swimming pool.

We would be remiss to not also include the continuous illegal use of gas leaf blowers.

May 21, 2022 Public assistance, Boston Post Road Caller state that he locked his keys in his car while the car is left running.

sponsored by

May 19, 2022 Larceny, Chatsworth Avenue, Chase Bank Two men were arrested and charge with attempting to fraudulently withdraw money from a business account. 61 year old Joseph Parker and 21 year old Lahmiq Hooks face several charges including attempted withdrawal of $42,000.

May 17, 2022 Suspicious activity, Forest Park Avenue Caller reports a man possibly drinking alcohol in a parked vehicle. Police at scene discover the man is drinking water.

May 17, 2022 Suspicious activity, Woodland Avenue Caller reports possible suspicious activity after noticing a middle school aged boy being led into a residence by an older male. Police made contact with the boy’s mother at the residence. The older male is the child’s father. All reside at the location.

May 17, 2022 Citizen assistance, Wendt Avenue air condition hanging out of window.

May 16, 2022 Impounded vehicle Police parked at Chatsworth and Forest Avenues observed a vehicle run two red lights without stopping. The driver was arreste after police discovered vehicle registration was suspended, no valid insurance card, missing vehicle inspection, passing a red light. She was later released on her own recognizance. The vehicle was impounded.

May 16, 2022 Animal complaint, Magnolia Avenue Caller reports a raccoon in the backyard.

May 16, 2022 Stray dog, Linden Avenue Caller reports a yellow lab roaming the neighborhood. Police transported the dog to police headquarters and attempted to locate the owner. New Rochelle Humane Society picked up the dog.

May 15, 2022 Intoxication, Grove Avenue and Park Avenue, 3:00am Police observe a car parked on Grove Avenue. The two occupants of the car appeared to be intoxicated. One was seated in the passenger seat while the other was sitting on the sidewalk. After determining that neither person was able to drive a relative was contacted to take them home.

May 14, 2022 Harassment, Larchmont Yacht Club. A chef at the Yacht Club reports that he had an altercation with a co-worker. The complainant states that the co-worker argued with him and slammed a plate of food out of his hand which led to each of them physically attacking each other. The chef claims his pinky finger was injured. The incident was reported at police headquarters however the chef does not want to press charges.

May 14, 2022 Larceny, CVS Chatsworth Avenue, Two male teenagers were reported fleeing CVS with a 12 pack of White Claw alcoholic beverages. The teen suspects dropped a black backpack containing 11 cans of White Claw hard seltzer. A CVS employee witnessed the teens drive off in a minivan and noted the license plate traced back to an address in Mamaroneck. There was also surveillance video of the incident.

May 13, 2022 Noise complaint, Palmer Avenue and Wendt Avenue. Caller complains that a large group of youths were disorderly. Turns out it was just the giddy glees of kids waiting to get picked up by their parents from ballroom dancing.

May 14, 2022 Fraud, Palmer Avenue Jewelers Suspect, a male shopper in his mid’s 30’s, purchased an engagement ring and diamond wedding band valued at $3088 with a stolen credit card. After seeing the false purchases on his credit statement, the owner of the credit card contacted Palmer Jewelers which led to the police report.

May 13, 2022 Fraud, Dawes Place Person reports receiving a phone call from an unknown person reporting that his grandson was in an accident and was required to speak to a lawyer. Person reporting does not have a grandson.

May 13, 2022 Harassment, Larchmont Avenue Complainant reports continuing harassment from a former employee requesting a paycheck which the complainant says was previously mailed.

May 13, 2022 Graffiti, North Avenue Graffiti on the side of building. Property manager wants photos and report filed.

May 12, 2022 Found Property, Larchmont Dog Beach Larchmont Fire Department Chief Caparelli found a Trek mountain bicycle at Dog Beach.

May 11, 2022 Suspicious Person, Chatsworth Avenue Bridge Lot 3 Bike Rack Caller reports a suspicious man, between 25-30 years old wearing dark color pants and red shirt with the word “ACE” on it, red baseball cap and wearing a black covid mask looking at all the bikes.

May 11, 2022 Damaged property, Flint Park The arm rail of one of the park’s wooden bench had been broken off. Larchmont Department of Public Works Road Maintenance Foreman says that the cost to replace the bench is $2000.

May 9, 2022 Animal related call, Guion Lane Caller reports several baby ducks stuck in her swimming pool. Police advise ducks removed from the pool.