Larchmont Police Blotter

Kids hanging out on the roof top of a bank? We ask “what year is it?” when another group of kids get in trouble for throwing rocks. These are the recents cases Village of Larchmont Police answered between calls of law defying gas powered leaf blowers and noise complaints.

May 9, 2022 Property found. Let us applaud the good person who turned into police a key attached to a Tiffany key ring. The key ring was found on Larchmont Avenue.

May 8, 2022 Disturbance, Lorenzen Field. Report of several youths throwing rocks over fence from Lorenzen Field to Larchmont Nurseries. Parents of youths advised.

sponsored by

May 7, 2022 Vehicle Impounded, Chatsworth Avenue Parking Lot. Vehicle in violation of Saturday Farmer’s Market parking regulations was towed after owner was notified via cell phone to move his Ford Expedition by a certain time.

May 6, 2022 Trespass, 137 Chatsworth Avenue, Chase Bank. Caller reports that he can see from his apartment window several youths on the roof top of Chase Bank. By the time police arrive the youths are gone.

May 6, 2022 Lost Property Woman reports losing a gold diamond necklace.

May 5, 2022 Noise complaint, Palmer Avenue Caller reports a loud motorcycle and loud music.

May 5, 2022 Missing Child Report, Larchmont Avenue, French American School Police receive a 911 call from a woman reporting her child was missing from a school parking lot but hung up before identifying which school. The mother was finally reached. She had found her child and everything was okay.

May 5, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf blower. Colony Drive Caller reports the use of a gas-powered leaf blower.

May 2, 2022 Larceny 1997 Palmer Avenue, Pop in! Play Space Employee arrested and charged with stealing a customer’s wallet including $230. Police say the 23 year old woman, Jahmennah Bryant, was caught on camera draping her sweater over the customer’s purse and taking the wallet. Bryant is charged with four counts of larceny and an additional charge of petit larceny.