Thursday, May 12, 2022
58.6 F
Larchmont
HomeBlotterLarchmont Police Blotter
BlotterFeaturedLarchmontLocalsNews

Larchmont Police Blotter

By Debra Quintana
567
0

Kids hanging out on the roof top of a bank? We ask “what year is it?” when another group of kids get in trouble for throwing rocks. These are the recents cases Village of Larchmont Police answered between calls of law defying gas powered leaf blowers and noise complaints.

May 9, 2022 Property found. Let us applaud the good person who turned into police a key attached to a Tiffany key ring. The key ring was found on Larchmont Avenue.

May 8, 2022 Disturbance, Lorenzen Field. Report of several youths throwing rocks over fence from Lorenzen Field to Larchmont Nurseries. Parents of youths advised.

sponsored by

May 7, 2022 Vehicle Impounded, Chatsworth Avenue Parking Lot. Vehicle in violation of Saturday Farmer’s Market parking regulations was towed after owner was notified via cell phone to move his Ford Expedition by a certain time.

May 6, 2022 Trespass, 137 Chatsworth Avenue, Chase Bank. Caller reports that he can see from his apartment window several youths on the roof top of Chase Bank. By the time police arrive the youths are gone.

May 6, 2022 Lost Property Woman reports losing a gold diamond necklace.

May 5, 2022 Noise complaint, Palmer Avenue Caller reports a loud motorcycle and loud music.

May 5, 2022 Missing Child Report, Larchmont Avenue, French American School   Police receive a 911 call from a woman reporting her child was missing from a school parking lot  but hung up before identifying which school. The mother was finally reached. She had found her child and everything was okay.

May 5, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf blower. Colony Drive   Caller reports the use of a gas-powered leaf blower.

May 2, 2022 Larceny 1997 Palmer Avenue, Pop in! Play Space Employee arrested and charged with stealing a customer’s wallet including $230. Police say the 23 year old woman, Jahmennah Bryant, was caught on camera draping her sweater over the customer’s purse and taking the wallet. Bryant is charged with four counts of larceny and an additional charge of petit larceny.

 

Debra Quintana
Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleJudge Blocks Attempt to Remove Democratic Candidates in Mamaroneck
Next articleGun Arrest in Mamaroneck

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: Tulips

Loop Contributor - 0