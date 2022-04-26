Larchmont Police Blotter

Did you happen to find an envelope with $1800 cash? Is it just a coincidence that during Easter Week Larchmont Police rescue an injured bunny rabbit? A case of uh-oh when daughter is caught driving dad’s vehicle without permission.

While those are the light hearted recent cases on the blotter, there’s this. File under “Thanks Karen,” two cases of “suspicious” or “shady” black males which turn out to be a lost Uber driver and friends simply sitting on a bench.

April 24, 2022 Suspicious vehicle parked at Beach Avenue near Dog Beach. Police contact owner who states that no one should be driving the vehicle. Vehicle owner responds to the scene. Owner’s daughter was driving the vehicle.

April 23, 2022 Noise-Loud Party. Flint Avenue Officers are alerted to an underage drinking party. Police spoke with the homeowner. Adult supervised the gathering. No alcohol.

April 23, 2022 Disturbance-Dispute, DeCicco & Sons, Palmer Avenue. While on a walk, the complainant confronts a man seen throwing a beer can to the ground. The man then pushed the complainant and followed him into the store. Police found no wants or warrants Investigation completed.

April 23, 2022 Larceny-Vehicle Parts, Wendt Avenue, Municipal parking lot. Catalytic converter stolen from a Honda CRV.

April 22, 2022 Property damage, Boston Post Road Woman reports driving her vehicle on Boston Post Road when her she struck low hanging wires. Larchmont Fire Department determined that wires were “live” electrical lines. The wires belonged to Verizon and Cablevision.

April 21, 2022 Vehicle Accident, Driving while intoxicated, Driving with suspended license, 2364 Boston Post Road. Police are called to the scene where a vehicle crashed head on to a utility pole. The driver, a 34 year old male, was arrested for driving while impaired and without a license.

April 20, 2022 Lost property. Caller reports that a friend was in Larchmont on April 19 and dropped an envelope containing $1800 in cash. If found please call police.

April 20, 2022 Injured rabbit at Larchmont Avenue Police tend to an injured rabbit found behind a building on Larchmont Avenue. The hurt little bunny was placed in a box and taken to Police headquarters where the Humane Society was called.

April 20, 2022 Suspicious vehicle, Larchmont Avenue. Caller states that a dark gray car with a black male driver drove by his house several times. Turns out to be a lost Uber driver.

April 20, 2022 Suspicious Persons, Turtle Park Caller state that two “shady looking guys” sitting on a park bench. She stated that “one male is black and the other is heavy set.” Police determine it was two people just sitting on a park bench.

April 19, 2022 Hazardous conditions, flooding in several locations including Pryor Manor Rd/Lane, Red Bridge, Beach Avenue/Dog Beach, Kilmer Road, Pinebrook Drive, Mayhew Avenue, Cherry Avenue, Flint Avenue