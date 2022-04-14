Larchmont Police Blotter

This week, drivers with suspended licenses, one of whom was suspended six times, a rowdy bar patron, and a credit card in a parking meter.

April 10, 2022 Disturbance/dispute, Larchmont Tavern, 104 Chatsworth Ave. Police answered the call of a disruptive customer at the bar. Tavern employees complained that the woman’s credit card had been declined which led to a dispute.Tavern personnel were not interested in getting the money to cover the $59.00 tab but instead just wanted the woman removed and instructed not to return. The woman was taken to her residence.

April 10, 2022 Property. An anonymous person turned in an American Express Platinum credit card to police headquarters. The credit card was found in the area of Larchmont and Cherry Avenues. Police were unable to contact the owner of the card. American Express advised destroying the card.

April 9, 2022 Property. Person turned in a wallet found on Beach Avenue to police headquarters. The owner of the wallet containing numerous credit cards and cash was located.

April 9, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Boston Post Road. Call of gas powered leaf blower in use.

April 9, 2022 Vehicle/DMV Suspended License Bayard Street and Boston Post Road. Police made a traffic stop for driving while using a cell phone. The driver was found to also have a suspended license. Desk appearance tickets were issued.

April 9, 2022 Animal Aid, Bonnett Avenue Police dispatched to a dog found. The white lab was taken to Village Animal Hospital in attempt to find a chip. The New Rochelle Humane Society has taken custody of the dog.

April 9, 2022 Mutual Aid & Arrest, Madison and Jefferson Avenues. Officer dispatched after hotline call from New Rochelle Police Department of a pursuit of vehicle where firearm was tossed out the window. One of the suspects was found to have a large plastic bag of a green leafy substance and bottle of pills. The person detained and evidence was turned over to NRPD.

April 8, 2022 Fraud, Gerlach Place. Woman reports receiving a call from person claiming to be a Medicare representative asking if she received a new Medicare card. The suspect then asked the victim for the information of the back of her current Medicare card and her Social Security number. The victim then called Medicare directly and was advised that they had not contacted her.