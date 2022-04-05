Larchmont Police Blotter

A smoking hot plate of fajitas, the hunt for illegal leaf blowers, a fight at McDonald’s and she wants her 75 cents back.

Larchmont Police continue to answer daily complaints of landscapers’ use of gas powered leaf blowers which are now banned in the village. At least twice a day, police are called to hunt down the violators.

April 2, 2022 Suspicious person, Elm Avenue. Caller reports at 4pm seeing a suspicious man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and backpack. Caller says later in the evening she spotted a burgundy jacket in her trash can. After a check of the perimeter, officer reports area appeared secured and no suspicious conditions.

April 2, 2022 Fire Alarm, Rio Bravo on Palmer Avenue. Alarm is triggered by smoke from a fajita plate.

April 2, 2022 Illegal Parked Vehicles near Lenny’s Restaurant on Boston Post Road. Police officers report the manager of Lenny’s Restaurant became verbally aggressive towards them after advising the manager that vehicles parked on other people’s property will be towed in the future. Police ticketed the illegally parked cars which had been parked by the valet.

April 2, 2022 Property found near Fountain Square. Credit card found near St. John’s Church is turned into police headquarters. Credit card company is contacted to invalidate the card.

April 2, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower. Lincoln and Beach Avenues. Caller reports use of gas powered leaf blower.

April 1, 2022 Burglary Alarm. Citibank, Palmer Avenue Caller reports alarm and opened door. Officer reports no condition.

April 1, 2022 Dog Complaint, Park Avenue Caller reports seeing a dog, possibly a German Shepherd, roaming the neighborhood. Officer reports to the scene. Dog is not located.

April 1, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower Beach and Stuyvesant Avenues. Caller reports use of gas powered leaf blower.

April 1, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicles, Railroad Way Report of illegally parked vehicles.

April 1, 2022 Village Law Violation, Woodbine Avenue Officer reports leaf blower violation.

April 1, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Boston Post Road Caller reports use of gas powered leaf blower

April 1, 2022 Service Call, Wellness Check New Rochelle Police request a check for an elderly female in the area at DeCiccos. The woman was reported missing by her husband who said she had not returned from the store. Police discovered her unoccupied car in the parking lot. She later returned to the car unharmed. She was advised to call her husband.

April 1, 2022 Hazard, 1940 Palmer Avenue Officer reports a four inch divot (pothole) in the roadway causing a hazardous condition. Department of Public Works was notified.

April 1, 2022 Disabled Vehicle, Palmer Avenue Police officer helps a motorist with disabled vehicle by offering a “courtesy jump.”

April 1, 2022 Police Assistant, Addison Avenue Building owner request police presence while he makes sure a tenant has vacated an apartment. Tenant had vacated with no incident.

April 1, 2022 Fraud A local resident who is a Russian immigrant says he received calls from a phone number matching U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a person who identified himself as an I.C.E officer saying there was an issue with the man’s Russian passport and that warrants were issued for his arrest requiring the man to make direct bank payments (Zelle) amounting to over $6000. The man was able to cancel the transactions. Fraud investigation continues.

March 31, 2022 Noise Complaint, Palmer Avenue Report of noisy grease truck.

March 31, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicle, Railroad Way Caller reports multiple illegally parked vehicles.

March 31, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicle Palmer and Chatsworth Avenues Caller reports tractor trailer in parking lane for more than two hours. Police officer reports that truck is actively unloading materials.

March 31, 2022 Parking Meter, Larchmont and Palmer Avenues. Caller complains that the parking meter took her .75 cents and she would like it back. Case is referred to Village Clerk.

March 31, 2022 Property found, Bayard Street A cell phone found on Bayard Street is turned into police headquarters. Owner of phone is located.

March 30, 2022 Utility Water Break, Mayhew Avenue Caller reports water flowing out of a home and into the street. The homeowner says that she became aware of a pipe burst in the middle of the night. but did not realize the severity and decided to wait until morning to address the situation. Larchmont Fire Department was able to turn off the water.

March 30, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Larchmont Avenue Caller reports seeing a landscaper using a gas powered leaf blower. Upon arrival police officer reports that the landscaper had already left the area.

March 30, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Shadow Lane and Pine Brook Drive. Caller reports someone using a gas powered leaf blower. Upon arrival police officer sees no gas powered blowers in use, workers were using electric leaf blowers.

March 30, 2022 Fire/Odor of Gas, Beach Avenue

March 30, 2022 Lost Property, Chatsworth Avenue Person turns in a lost cell phone found at the post office to police headquarters.

March 29, 2022 Larceny, Attempted Larceny, Chatsworth Avenue Victim reports someone attempted to cash a fraudulent bank check in the amount of $6532.00 from her account. The check did not clear and no funds were taken from the account.

March 29, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicle, Shadow Lane. Caller reports illegally parked landscaper vehicles.

March 29, 2022 Fight, Mutual Aid in assisting Village of Mamaroneck Police Department in front of McDonald’s on Boston Post in a call of a “large group of kids” fighting in front of McDonald’s shortly before noon.

March 29, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Kane Avenue Caller states someone using a gas powered leaf blower

March 29, 2022 Illegally Parked Vehicles, Railroad Way. Caller states that “there were cars parked in the area all day.”

March 29, 2022 Village Law Violation, Leaf Blower, Shadow Lane and Harrison Drive Police give a verbal warning to someone using a gas powered leaf blower.

March 29, 2022 Disturbance/Dispute Monroe Avenue. Caller reports a dispute in front his home. Second caller reports a car accident, the involved parties had a dispute and left the scene.

March 28, 2022 Accident Palmer Avenue Caller reports his parked car was hit by another vehicle in front of Rio Bravo restaurant. No injuries. Police officer reports no damage to the vehicles.