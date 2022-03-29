Larchmont Police Blotter

A priest is scammed, a doorbell video alerts vacationing resident of car break-ins.

In addition to the incidents below, there were many calls to police reporting the illegal use of gas leaf blowers in the Village.

03/16/2022 – A visiting priest at St. Augustine’s church stated he received a call from a person named “Sergio,” who claimed to work with Capital One. Sergio told the priest his account had been breached and that he needed to go to his bank, withdraw $10,000 in cash, and buy different sets of gift cards at CVS. When the man was unable to find the specific gift cards at CVS, he contacted his bank, which stated (the obvious) that this was a scam. The bank account in question was closed and re-opened elsewhere.