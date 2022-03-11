Larchmont Photos: Then and Now

originally published February, 2019

A vintage postcard from the James H. Levi and Constance A. Levi Collection depicts today’s home of Houlihan Lawrence as the original Larchmont National Bank and U.S. Post Office, at the corner of Chatsworth Avenue and Boston Post Road, likely early 1900s.

In the comparison picture from today, the original architecture in the postcard is visible at the location of Villa Maria Pizza, as well as what appears to be wind power in the upper left.