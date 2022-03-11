Saturday, March 12, 2022
Larchmont Photos: Then and Now

originally published February, 2019

 A vintage postcard from the James H. Levi and Constance A. Levi Collection depicts today’s home of Houlihan Lawrence as the original Larchmont National Bank and U.S. Post Office, at the corner of Chatsworth Avenue and Boston Post Road, likely early 1900s.
In the comparison picture from today, the original architecture in the postcard is visible at the location of Villa Maria Pizza, as well as what appears to be wind power in the upper left.
The photo scans of original issue and mailed post cards featuring pictures of Larchmont were donated to the Larchmont Historical Society by the Levis and are maintained at the LHS Archive.
Wow!
Wow!
15 hours ago

Wow – look at all those power lines and beautiful phone poles! progress!

Richard Williams
Richard Williams
3 years ago

Love this! My maternal grandparents, Seth and Lucille Foster, moved here to Larchmont in 1930.

