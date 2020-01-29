Larchmont PD Try New Tactic to Stop Bike Robbery Spree

Larchmont’s rash of bicycle thefts and car break-ins continues into the New Year.

In just the first ten days of 2020, six high end bikes and one vehicle were reported stolen in the Village, prompting local police to embark an unusual step for this small department – create a plainclothes detail to watch and wait.

Police say the effort paid off when 24 year old Alejandro Forsobe of the Bronx was arrested at train station Parking Lot 3 for allegedly attempting to break into cars.

sponsored by:

It turns out Larchmont Police had arrested Forsobe two weeks earlier, on December 29, for allegedly stealing a car whose owner left keys inside the unlocked vehicle. Forsobe was arrested, arraigned, released and apparently could not resist another try at finding unlocked cars while awaiting trial on the previous theft. This latest arrest, though, greatly complicates his life. This time, Larchmont Police Captain Antonino Rigano says Forsobe was turned over to Yonkers Police on a separate warrant and is now facing additional multiple charges of burglary and grand theft auto.

Does that end the spree? Police aren’t so sure. The working theory is that loose network of low-level crooks out of the Bronx has targeted Larchmont as a hunting ground for easy pickings. Below you can find a complete list of the recent Village thefts and other crimes handled by the Larchmont Police Department.

January 2

Bike valued at $550 stolen from Harrison Drive

Bike valued at $600 stolen from Maywood Drive

Electric bike valued at $750 stolen from train station lot

January 6

Bike valued at $1000 stolen from Railroad Way

January 8

Bike valued at $500 stolen from Railroad Way

Theft from vehicle – Items valued at $2000 stolen from a car at Railroad Way. Stolen items include a purse, tools, black jacket, gym bag, martial arts equipment.

January 10

Vehicle stolen from Depot Way East

The following are complaints filed with Larchmont Police in December 2019.

December 9

Larceny – A West Ave resident reported that someone removed a package containing $50 worth of goods which was being delivered to the building lobby.

December 10

Criminal Mischief – Larchmont Police officers respond to a call that Palmer Avenue storefront window was shattered.

December 12

Larceny – Package worth $40 removed from building lobby located on Addison Street

December 18

Larceny/Identity Theft – Resident at Post Alley reports someone fraudulently withdrew $340 from her account.

December 20

Larceny – Person living at West Ave reports package stolen from building lobby

December 23

Larceny – Resident reports property stolen from a community storage room at multi-family resident on East Ave. Value $479

December 28