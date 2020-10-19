Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Larchmont PD: Bike Thieves Getting Bolder

By Lou Young
Larchmont Police are advising residents to keep their garage doors closed, vehicles locked and expensive bicycles secured.

Bike thefts, which were once centered primarily around the train station, now seem to be occurring on private property.

Thieves struck three times in October on Bayard Street, Cambridge Court, and Palmer Avenue snatching bicycles worth a total of $2620, according to police reports.

“It appears to be a troubling trend,” says Capt. Antonio Rigano. One bike was taken from the rear deck of home but the others were inside open garages. “It’s the last thing you want,” he cautions, “because if they can get into your garage, they can probably get into your home as well.”

He says the thefts appear to be crimes of opportunity: “They see what they want from the street and they go get it.”

Unlocked vehicles also continue to be an issue in the Village.  Twice since Sept 28th, residents have reported items missing from vehicles parked in their driveways.

