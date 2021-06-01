Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Larchmont Pay to Park-What You Should Know

By Debra Quintana
As of Tuesday, June 1 meter parking begins on streets in the Village of Larchmont commercial districts and municipal parking lots.

Whether you are stopping to grab a cup of coffee, doctor’s appointment, shopping for yourself, going to work or meeting a friend for lunch, remember to pay to park.

The new Pay Stations, which accept cash or credit cards, are installed on sidewalks and in parking lots. You may also pay by downloading the Passport Parking App. Parking costs $0.25 per 15 minutes unless using the Passport Parking App which requires a 1-hour minimum.

While some residents expressed surprise to see the Pay Stations installed in the last several weeks, the plan to charge for parking comes after a four-year study and series of discussions. Parking permits for extended periods in municipal lots will continue to be offered. Metro North Commuters who regularly park in Lots 1 or 3 will still need to obtain permits through the Village of Larchmont.

As stated on the Village of Larchmont website, a majority of the revenue collected from the new parking fees are to be used “for improvements of roads, sidewalks, parking lots and other mobility-related infrastructure.”

Click here for more details about the new parking rules – Village of Larchmont Meter Parking FAQs

