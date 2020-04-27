Larchmont Park on Pause but Progress Evident

It’s already paid for, but Larchmont’s new version of Constitution Park will have to wait until Covid 19 prevention measures are officially eased a bit.

It’s estimated the shutdown has already put an $800,000 hole in projected Village revenues, so many other planned projects may be delayed.

The now idle construction site on Larchmont Avenue next to Village Hall reveals new lighting and paved terraces including a pedestal for a brand new gazebo. Mayor Lorraine Walsh told the Loop that the original construction schedule called for an early June ribbon cutting but that is now certainly delayed.

Funding for the project was secured through a public-private partnership and is not in danger due to looming fiscal shortfalls because of the Covid Pause.

Mayor Walsh says work crews still have to install the new gazebo, fashion paths on the open ground, install irrigation and sod, a children’s play area, and some additional lighting and plantings. The project was on schedule before the virus visited. “You know the saying,” she said. “So close, yet so far.”