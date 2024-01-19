Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Larchmont Manor Couple Seeks to Block Renovations on HIstoric Home

1 beach Avenue, Larchmont courtesy zillow.com

A Larchmont Manor Couple wants to block renovations to the historic “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” house.

The house was sold in 2022, read about its history here.

The sprawling Tudor-style mansion was built in the early 1900s: 1901 by some accounts, 1905 by others. It has been featured in publications such as Architectural Digest, Ladies Homes Journal and Life Magazine.

Past owners include automotive pioneer Charles B. King, and Broadway theater clinic Walter Kerr and playwright Jean Kerr.

Read more at Westfair Communications.

