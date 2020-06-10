Larchmont/Mamaroneck Volunteers Distribute to Needy

Volunteers Tuesday assembled and distributed bags of fresh produce, canned goods, pasta, hand sanitizer and even Girl Scout cookies to 617 needy area families.
From the staging area at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Larchmont, pallets of food were unloaded and unpacked and sorted and repacked into bags during a 3-hour process.
Once the bags were packed, 22 drivers filled cars and met in the Mamaroneck Avenue School parking lot, added in eggs and bread, and distributed the bags from the back of the cars to either driving or walking clients.
The bags weigh around 35 lbs. once they are filled.
Social distancing and other protective rules were in effect during the hand-off process.
This effort was run by the Coalition for Community which is a partnership made up of the Larchmont/Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force, Community Resource Center, the STEM Alliance and St John’s Episcopal Church. On alternate weeks, the food distribution is run by the Larchmont/Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force.
