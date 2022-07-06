Friday, July 8, 2022
Larchmont & Mamaroneck Police Blotters: Sanitizer Overload & more

Debra Quintana
As expected on Independence Day weekend, Mamaroneck Village Police answered half a dozen calls of illegal fireworks, reunited lost kids with their parents at the Firemen’s Carnival and yes, another truck got stuck under the train bridge.

Meanwhile, in Larchmont, a man takes hand sanitizing to a whole new level, nuisance egg throwing, and a man trying to break into vehicles at the train station.

Village of Mamaroneck Police

July 5, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Mamaroneck Avenue.  Report of broken window and several items stolen.

July 4, 2022 Staub Court, Dispute.  Ongoing dispute between neighbors.

July 4, 2022 Arrest, DWI, Fenimore Road   Police called to the scene of a car which ran into a tree. One person was arrested and charged with DWI

July 3, 2022 12 and 8 year old children unable to find their parents at the Firemen’s Carnival.  Father of the children soon located.

July 2, 2022 Larceny, Woman reports her purse was stolen at Harbor Island Park

July 1, 2022 Truck Under Bridge, Mamaroneck Avenue MTA police alerted.

Village of Larchmont Police

July 2, 2022 Suspicious Person, 1875 Palmer Avenue.  Put this one in the “Well, that was weird” category. Report that an unknown male carrying an open bottle of liquor walked into the Luxury Fashion Boutique asking for Purell hand sanitizer. He then rubbed sanitizer all over his body, turned and left the shop.

June 3, 2022 Accident, Boston Post Road A young boy operating a motorized skate board collided with an automobile. A police officer parked at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Larchmont Avenue witnessed the motorized skate board run a red light and collide with an oncoming vehicle. The skateboard became caught underneath the driver’s side wheel. The boy sustained minor injuries.

June 29, 2022 Noise complaint. Soundview Drive, Caller complains that next door neighbor has a contractor working on his pool before 8:00 AM.

June 29, 2022 Suspicious Persons, CVS Chatsworth Avenue  Manager of CVS reports two youths soliciting outside the CVS. The young men say they were collecting for “Smart Ball Classics,” a non profit located in the Bronx. The pair agreed to leave after police officer informed them that they needed a permit.

June 28, 2022 Suspicious Person, Larchmont Train Station    Police Officer is flagged down for a man trying to open vehicle doors. The suspect is a described as male white/Hispanic, bald, late 20s/young 30’s, wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants. The man fled on foot. Police were unable to track him down.

June 28, 2022 Criminal Mischief, Concord Avenue  Resident reports two vehicles with six to eight unknown occupants exited their vehicles and threw numerous eggs at her home. Resident says that no property damage occurred. The home owner was informed that charges could not be filed without property damage.

 

 

 

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
