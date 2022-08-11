Friday, August 12, 2022
Larchmont, Mamaroneck Massage Parlors Raided, 7 Arrested

Debra Quintana
Spring Spa, 2120 Boston Post Road, Larchmont

Police raided three massage parlors in Larchmont Village and two in the Village of Mamaroneck, arresting several people on charges of prostitution.

Police in the two Departments say they have completed their investigation after receiving a tip from a local resident. Arrests were made on Wednesday, August 11 of “individuals at all locations (who) did knowingly and unlawfully purport themselves as licensed massage therapists without the requisite state licenses, and several locations where individuals did offer to engage in sexual conduct with undercover officers for a fee.”

All locations were ordered closed by their respective Village Building Departments based on violations of the NYS Uniform Building Code and/or violations of the local zoning & building code regulations.

Sunflower Reflexology Spa, 3 North Avenue, Larchmont

The following face charges of Prostitution and Unauthorized Practice of a Profession:

Horizon Spa, 408 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck: Byambakhand Dorjkhand, age 47, Sooyeon Her, age 37.

Moon Spa, 2039 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont: Simian Liu, age 39.

Sunflower Reflexology Spa, 3 North Avenue, Larchmont: Yan Ping Gun, age 51.

The following locations were found to only violate the NY State Education Law and are changed with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession.

Jan Spa Massage, 921 W. Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck: Rena Red, age 54, Bi Ya Juan, age 54.

Spring Spa, 2120 Boston Post Road, Larchmont: Fu Shiyue, age 35

All defendants were processed and released on Desk Appearance Tickets.

The Villages of Larchmont and Mamaroneck Police Departments were assisted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and the Village of Elmsford Building Department.

 

Debra Quintana has been reporting for The Loop for several years. After living in Larchmont for 20 years she and her husband moved to Mamaroneck 3 years ago. Debra was a television news reporter in Texas, Florida, Colorado before moving to New York where she worked at WPIX-TV and WCBS-TV. She currently serves as the manager of The Golden Shoestring in Larchmont.
