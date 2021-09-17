Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force Gives Record Food and Services

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force has been pressed into levels of service that were unprecedented during the last two weeks.
“We have had our share of the unexpected over these weeks — a wayward storage pod that floated away, and then resurfaced full of rancid milk, sticky cheese goo and thick mud; the fans and wooden ramp rescued from that pod that, miraculously, are still operational after a week in the water; amazing generous donations of food and money to help us conduct our work; and, as ever, our volunteers,” according to Sarah Coady, who coordinates volunteers.
Earlier this week, the Task Force gave away 450 packed food bags, 365 to walk-in clients and 85 to home delivery clients, as well as 126 donated gift cards. All clients received bread and sandwiches from Feeding Westchester, treats from Boleria, fresh produce from Victory Farms, cheese pastries from Cafeto, a variety of extra small snack bags, and pizzas from Villa Maria and Fortina in Rye Neck. And, as school started this week, back to school snack bags for the kids.
“It takes a Village (and, in our case, a Town and another Village) to get through the devastation that Ida wrought…. People have been collecting and distributing donations, mucking out houses, helping people find housing, assisting with applications for federal aid, driving neighbors who have lost their cars, … and, yes, distributing food,” Coady says.
Thanks to all of you.