Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force Gives Record Food and Services

The Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force has been pressed into levels of service that were unprecedented during the last two weeks.

“We have had our share of the unexpected over these weeks — a wayward storage pod that floated away, and then resurfaced full of rancid milk, sticky cheese goo and thick mud; the fans and wooden ramp rescued from that pod that, miraculously, are still operational after a week in the water; amazing generous donations of food and money to help us conduct our work; and, as ever, our volunteers,” according to Sarah Coady, who coordinates volunteers.