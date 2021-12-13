Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force Finds Permanent Home

The Larchmont-Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force has taken down its “pandemic” tent near Columbus Park in Mamaroneck and set up shop in a permanent home nearby as it begins a whole new level of service for our area.

The big white tent equipped with large propane heaters and adjacent storage containers went up at the Mamaroneck Village residents parking lot at Jefferson Street at the height of th Covid 19 lockdown in November 2020.. The long lines of clients became a familiar sight every Tuesday as volunteers handed out hundreds of bags of groceries to residents facing food insecurity. Those long lines were the visual indicator of a need that was rapidly expanding.

Crews took the big tent down December 7th, 2020 as the organization moved to 955 Mamaroneck Avenue and accepted delivery of much needed refrigeration equipment donated by the non-profit Feeding Westchester organization, and The Grange restaurant in Larchmont.

“The community has been generous beyond belief,” Hunger Task Force President Malcolm Frouman told us. Continual cash donations enabled not only the rental of big tent last year, but the ability to sign the 3-year lease on the new location across from Mamaroneck Avenue School. “Its good to have a solid roof over our heads and not be at the mercy of the elements,” Frouman said. The task at hand has been expanding constantly in the past year.

Cash donations remain the best way to support the Huger Task Force.

Task Force volunteers have seen the need for hunger relief quadruple since the start of the pandemic, going from a couple of hundred modest sized bags of food every two weeks back in 2019 to more than 600 every Tuesday in the past year. The Task Force, in fact, has spent more than $500K in 2021 providing food and Supermarket Gift Cards to needy residents; Clients are described as “people not able to go to work and were already living paycheck to paycheck.” Many recipients have day laborers or blue collar workers as the head of their households.

The expanding volume of requested aid forced the Task Force to limit its activities to local residents only. “These people are our neighbors,” Frouman told us.

Larchmont and Mamaroneck residents wishing to pick up free groceries can do so between 11AM and 3:30 PM every Tuesday. Fresh produce available one Saturday each month from 11AM to 1PM.