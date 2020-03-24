Larchmont Locals Making Masks for Coronavirus Effort

With New York State experiencing a critical need for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, including masks, gowns and gloves, a local business and some local residents are answering the call.
Mancino Custom Tailors, in conjunction with a local swing group, is making 40-50 masks a day.
“We are fusing two layers of cotton twill with extra pleats,” says Mary Ann Mancino. “This way they can go over the N-95 masks and be re-used. They are making the masks in conjunction with a local sewing group.
They are fielding a lot of requests, she said, including from Memorial Sloan Kettering, Weill Cornell Medical Center and New York Presbyterian. She has received calls from doctors in Philadelphia.
Mancino is making these masks at no charge, but Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker says that for companies that want to supply the crucial gear healthcare workers need, “New York will pay a premium and is offering funding:”
- Need funding? Call 212-803-3110.
- Have unused supplies? Call 646-522-8477 or email COVID19supplies@exec.ny.gov