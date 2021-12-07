Larchmont Lights Up, Tree Contest is On

Last weekend’s Light Up Larchmont celebration, featuring holiday activities like the horse-drawn carriage, above, was deemed an overwhelming success by the Larchmont Chamber of Commerce.
The event attracted plenty of out of town visitors, as well, according to Wendy Weinstein Karp, one of the organizers.
“I went to pick up friends of mine at the train because they used to live in Larchmont and were coming back for the day to enjoy the festivities and they met other people on the train (who were coming here.)”
There is still time to vote in the tree decorating contest. 6 local organizations will be participating and the winner will receive a $500 donation to support their continued community efforts.