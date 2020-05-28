Larchmont Library Now Taking Books Back

from the Larchmont Public Library-

(Check with your local library for similar measures)

It’s time to start bringing the books back!

We know you’re all tired of looking at the same sad pile of long-read Library books and over-watched DVDs and are itching to return them.

Starting Thursday, May 28th, there will be book bins outside the Library from 9am-12noon Monday through Friday.

Please keep a few things in mind:

-If you don’t see a bin, we are full up for the day. Please try again another time.

-All materials will be checked in fine free through July 1, 2020.

-Per CDC recommendation materials must isolate for 72 hours before staff can handle them. For this reason, items may stay on your record for up to a week after you return them.

-We have 10,000 items checked out currently and it’s going to take us a while to check them all back in. Please be patient with us!

-We will increase the amount of time/days the bins are out if we can keep up with processing the bins we take in each day.

-If you cannot return your items by July 1, do not worry, we will work with you. Please wait until at least June 15th to contact the Library regarding a further extension of due dates.

-It should go without saying, but please maintain proper distance from other patrons when using the Library path to place your materials in the return bins.

What’s next?

NYS is now allowing us to have limited staff in the building for the purpose of facilitating curbside pickup of Library materials. We are working towards the goal of launching this service on 6/15. However, if we can begin sooner we will. You can monitor our website and/or our Facebook page for updates as we carefully prepare to start limited onsite services

How you can help:

We ask that you take the time to go through your account to cancel holds on anything you no longer want and suspend holds for items that you do not want right now. Please note, the transfer of materials for holds between Libraries is currently suspended and will likely remain so for some time. This means that system wide, patrons will only be able to pick up items that belong to their home Library AT their home Library. We recommend at this time that you change your holds pickup location to match your home Library.

If you need help with managing your account or anything else, Reference staff is ready to assist you. Email us any time at larchmontlibrary@wlsmail.org. If you want a real live person, call 914-734-5362 any weekday between 10am and 4pm.

In the meantime, our Online Library is always open for business. Usage of these online resources has more than doubled during the time our building has been closed. If you have not yet experimented with downloading eBooks or using one of our numerous streaming services, we encourage you to get started by visiting our Ebooks etc page.

Tell me more about Curbside…

There are many details that need to be worked out, all while maintaining the safety of our staff and patrons. We will communicate the specifics as soon we have them sorted out. In the meantime, check your account and make sure you still want all the books and dvds you thought you wanted back in March!