Tuesday, October 13, 2020
57.2 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Larchmont History: A Two Part Series
FeaturedTownsLarchmont

Larchmont History: A Two Part Series

By theLoop
183
0

Larchmont Historical Society’s Archivist Lynne Crowley Presents  “Larchmont History with the Larchmont Historical Society.”

Part One: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7 – 8 PM:

Lynne will take you on a visual tour of Larchmont, from its early development as a summer resort destination “for the businessmen of moderate incomes” in the 1880s and 90s, to the highly sought-after waterfront suburb of New York City in the 20thcentury. 

Part Two: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 7 – 8 PM:

Lynne will focus on the evolution of Larchmont’s active community groups and clubs, highlighting their philanthropic contributions and how they nurtured social connectivity amongst neighbors.

Cost is $20 for both.
Click HERE to register  
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Larchmont Historical Society.

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleSuperspread Confronts Iona College in New Rochelle
Next articleComing Up: Seeking to Expand, LMC Media Holds Virtual Gala

RELATED ARTICLES

Mamaroneck

Today’s Snapshot: Light

theLoop - 0
Light- Submitted to theLoop by Doron Friedman
Read more
Arts

Coming Up: Seeking to Expand, LMC Media Holds Virtual Gala

Debra Quintana - 0
Thursday evening you will have an opportunity to support, and perhaps learn more about, an amazing local asset
Read more
News

Superspread Confronts Iona College in New Rochelle

Joyce Newman - 0
The  City of New Rochelle reports that a COVID-19 outbreak has been detected at Iona College, with more than 65 confirmed positive cases.
Read more

Larchmont Historical Society’s Archivist Lynne Crowley Presents  “Larchmont History with the Larchmont Historical Society.”

Part One: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7 – 8 PM:

Lynne will take you on a visual tour of Larchmont, from its early development as a summer resort destination “for the businessmen of moderate incomes” in the 1880s and 90s, to the highly sought-after waterfront suburb of New York City in the 20thcentury. 

Part Two: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 7 – 8 PM:

Lynne will focus on the evolution of Larchmont’s active community groups and clubs, highlighting their philanthropic contributions and how they nurtured social connectivity amongst neighbors.

Cost is $20 for both.
Click HERE to register  
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Larchmont Historical Society.

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x