Larchmont History: A Two Part Series

Larchmont Historical Society’s Archivist Lynne Crowley Presents “Larchmont History with the Larchmont Historical Society.”

Part One: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 7 – 8 PM :

Lynne will take you on a visual tour of Larchmont, from its early development as a summer resort destination “for the businessmen of moderate incomes” in the 1880s and 90s, to the highly sought-after waterfront suburb of New York City in the 20thcentury.

Part Two: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 7 – 8 PM :

Lynne will focus on the evolution of Larchmont’s active community groups and clubs, highlighting their philanthropic contributions and how they nurtured social connectivity amongst neighbors.

Cost is $20 for both.

Click HERE to register

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Larchmont Historical Society.