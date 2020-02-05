Larchmont Historical Society Says It is In Danger of Closing

from the Larchmont Historical Society:

It is with heavy hearts we write to you today to let you know that after nearly 40 years, the Larchmont Historical Society is in danger of shutting down. Membership has been slowly declining and today it is at an all-time low. We are a completely independent non-profit; we receive no aid or funds from the Village of Larchmont, Westchester County or the state of New York. Membership dues and fundraisers, such as the much-loved Annual House Tour, are what keep us going. Unfortunately we are unable to have a House Tour this year due to low member support, lack of volunteers and dwindling funds.

But the LHS is more than the House Tour. Donations and memberships help us maintain the Historic Archives, which are open to the public and housed in the Mamaroneck Town Center. We also deliver school presentations on the history of our beloved village each spring to the fourth graders at all of the Larchmont elementary schools. Additionally, we sponsor engaging speakers and historical talks throughout the year.

If you would like to purchase or renew a membership, please visit LarchmontHistory.org.

To volunteer your time and talent, please email archives@larchmonthistory.org.

And to donate today, please click HERE.

Thank you for your consideration,

The Larchmont Historical Society Board